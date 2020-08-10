TikTok wants a public statement of support from the UK govmt before uprooting its HQ to London

Overnight news ICYMI, this via the South China Morning Post on plans TikTok are considering to move HQ from the US to London

TikTok wants a public statement of support from the government



PM Johnson is facing a split among ministers on the proposed move

"TikTok has been sitting on the plan to relocate to London for weeks, pending a positive response from the government," a source said. "If the government would not speak out in its favour, it would be very difficult for TikTok to make the move."

