Tokyo governor strongly appeals for cooperation to contain the virus outbreak

Tokyo posted its biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections today











ForexLive

Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, is set to make a press briefing at 1100 GMT and has already warned yesterday that they may go into a more strict lockdown if there is an explosive surge in the number of virus cases in the city.

More than 40 cases were reported earlier today, taking the total count in the city to around 200 - surpassing Hokkaido as the city with most infections in Japan.