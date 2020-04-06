Tokyo Governor to speak Monday afternoon (Japan time) amidst climbing coronavirus infection numebrs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Governor of Tokyo Koike has been urging social distancing, stay-at-home, wash your hands, and the various tried and effective combat measures. 

But Tokyo numbers continue to move ahead (at a faster rate the recent week)

She will address the press this afternoon in Tokyo

---
I posted earlier on a possible state of emergency being declared in Japan:
I have no idea what Kioke will be saying, but speculating on some sort of pre-emptive move (lock down?) is probably not totally out of the question.
----
I have seen a suggestion that one way of curbing your desire to head out of the house is to stick a pic of a stern and disapproving looking Kioke inside your door.

Governor of Tokyo Koike

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose