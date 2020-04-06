Tokyo Governor to speak Monday afternoon (Japan time) amidst climbing coronavirus infection numebrs

Governor of Tokyo Koike has been urging social distancing, stay-at-home, wash your hands, and the various tried and effective combat measures.

But Tokyo numbers continue to move ahead (at a faster rate the recent week)





She will address the press this afternoon in Tokyo





---

I posted earlier on a possible state of emergency being declared in Japan:

I have no idea what Kioke will be saying, but speculating on some sort of pre-emptive move (lock down?) is probably not totally out of the question.

----

I have seen a suggestion that one way of curbing your desire to head out of the house is to stick a pic of a stern and disapproving looking Kioke inside your door.











