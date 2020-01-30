Tokyo inflation data for January, CPI headline 0.6% y/y (vs. expected 0.7%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CPI data from Japan, this the Tokyo area CPI which is released 3 weeks ahead of the national figures and serves as a bit of a guide.


Tokyo CPI 0.6% y/y
  • expected 0.7%, prior was 0.9%   
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.7% y/y
  • expected 0.8%, prior was 0.8%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.9% y/y
  • expected 0.9%, prior was 0.9%

I would say this is a disappointment for the BOJ - despite the sales tax hike that should push up the CPI number it is not really. A miss for the headline and ex-food.

The BOJ won't be that disappointed though. Expectations for inflation at the bank have been beaten out of them.  
  


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose