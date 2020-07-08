Tokyo reportedly finds 75 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
EURUSD runs above the 50% of the range since June 10
-
USDJPY stuck in a 54 pip trading range
-
EURUSD above the 100 hour MA but holds below the 50% midpoint of the range since June 10
-
The EUR is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
-
Gold hits $1,800 for the first time since November 2011
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's de Guindos: Debate on 'proportionality' is now part of the past
-
ECB's de Guindos: Recent data suggests we can be more optimistic about growth
-
ECB's Lagarde: Financial markets have calmed down enormously
-
ICYMI -BoE chief economist Haldane said recovery so far faster than expected, but ….
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0207 (vs. yesterday at 7.0310 )