Tokyo reportedly finds 75 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

At least that breaks the streak of six days above 100 cases

It is tough to read much into the slight drop here as there is little clarity about the testing procedures and numbers involved (the same can be said for the recent rise).

For more colour on the situation in Tokyo, of the 106 new cases reported yesterday, there were 47 persons said to be infected via unknown routes and that is a bit of concern as it could mean that there are undetected community transmissions ongoing.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose