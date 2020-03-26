Tokyo reportedly sees more than 45 new coronavirus cases today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NHK reports on the matter

Yesterday, Tokyo reported 41 new coronavirus cases and that took the overall tally to 212 confirmed cases. I hate to be the one to say it, but the rise in cases coming after the Olympics being postponed is a bit too convenient.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose