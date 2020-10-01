Tokyo Stock Exchange says decision to suspend full day of trading was made after consulting with market players
Says they are working on changing the hardware and to restart the system so that trading can resume tomorrow
- Decided to suspend full day of trading to avoid market confusion
- Decision made after consulting with market players
Well, let's see if they'll be able to resolve the issue by tomorrow. Otherwise, expect things to be more quiet in Asia once again with Chinese markets also staying closed in observance of the Golden Week holiday.