Trade ideas thread - European session 11 August 2020

That is feeding to more optimism among Asian equities today as the market continues to try and digest Trump's executive order on unemployment benefits.





For now, the dollar and yen are keeping on the back foot with the latter not helped by Treasury yields creeping higher once again over the past few sessions.





10-year yields are now up to 0.58%, off the lows last week near 0.50% at one point.





Despite the dollar slightly underperforming in the early stages now, the near-term charts are still working slightly in favour of the greenback.





EUR/USD is still under its key hourly moving averages, GBP/USD is keeping below 1.3100 and its 100-hour moving average, AUD/USD is also below its own 100-hour moving average @ 0.7188 and USD/CAD is above its own 100-hour moving average @ 1.3323.





For dollar pairs, those will be key technical areas to watch in the sessions ahead.





Elsewhere, gold and silver are continuing to retrace a little lower to start the day while oil is still keeping more perky as it follows the risk mood ahead of European trading.





The aussie and kiwi are leading gains to start the day, as the market mood keeps slightly tilted to the positive side following the overnight gains in US equities. Tech stocks had it a bit tougher, but the Dow and S&P 500 continued their win streak.