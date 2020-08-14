Trade ideas thread - European session 14 August 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









RBA governor Lowe tried to jawbone - somewhat half-heartedly - the aussie lower earlier today but is seeing very little effect.





The mood in equities is keeping mildly more positive but there isn't much to work with as we look towards European trading. Treasury yields are a little lower but this comes on the back of a decent shove higher yesterday. 10-year yields are seen at 0.706% now.





Meanwhile, precious metals are still looking indecisive after gradually moving off the lows from the rout at the start of the week. But there isn't much - from a technical perspective at least - to suggest any major change in momentum for the time being.





Looking at most dollar pairs, the near-term charts continue to dictate trading sentiment.





EUR/USD gave back some gains in late trading yesterday but price action still holds above its 200-hour moving average @ 1.1801 for now.





GBP/USD continues to struggle to hold a firm break above 1.3100 and is back under its key hourly moving averages @ 1.3065-82. Support @ 1.3000-13 is also still in play.





USD/JPY continues to try to flirt with the 107.00 handle but is finding it tough to find a firm break for now. The 100-day moving average @ 107.20 is also one to watch.





AUD/USD price action moves back towards its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7156 with resistance around 0.7180-90 still limiting gains since the start of the week.





Major currencies are little changed on the day, with the kiwi still looking heavy following the RBNZ policy decision (expanding QE) and remarks on negative rates and wanting a weaker currency earlier in the week.