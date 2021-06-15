Trade ideas thread - European session 15 June 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Equities are keeping a modest advance to start the week but sentiment can still change depending on what the Fed says or does not say tomorrow.





In FX, major currencies continue to trend more sideways though USD/JPY is taking a light peek above 110.00 after yields moved higher overnight.





10-year Treasury yields are still keeping below 1.50% though so that might temper with any major upside push before we get to the main event tomorrow.





It is tough to gather any firm convictions at this stage as we await the Fed.





Elsewhere, Bitcoin looks to be coming up for some air as price closed above $40,000 for the first time since 20 May, but the 200-day moving average @ $42,605 still looms.











