Trade ideas thread - European session 19 August 2020
Major currencies are little changed to start the new day with the yen keeping a touch weaker, but nothing that stands out all too much for the time being.
Dollar weakness continues to be a key theme to watch out for as we potentially start to see the market break away from a tighter trading range over the past few weeks.
USD/JPY hit a low of 105.10 early on but is now trading back near the highs of 105.60 as buyers defend a potential test of the 105.00 handle while also holding the 61.8 retracement level @ 105.28 on the daily chart.
EUR/USD is continuing to look perky on a break above 1.1900 but is keeping near unchanged levels to start the day. Cable is also looking poised on a break above 1.3200, with buyers potentially eyeing the 31 December high @ 1.3284 next.
AUD/USD is also looking to stay in search of a break to fresh highs since February 2019 with buyers looking to shake off some resistance @ 0.7237-43.
Elsewhere, gold is backing off a little upon breaking back above $2,000 in trading yesterday, where there was a brief dip, with the 200-hour moving average holding up.
Treasury yields are staying a little on the retreat, keeping a similar mood since the start of the week with stocks much calmer as we see the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs.
Those are the same themes to be mindful of as we navigate through the next few sessions, with the risk mood to also play a pivotal role in determining if the dollar rout has more room to run ahead of the weekend.
