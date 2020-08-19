Trade ideas thread - European session 19 August 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Dollar weakness continues to be a key theme to watch out for as we potentially start to see the market break away from a tighter trading range over the past few weeks.





USD/JPY hit a low of 105.10 early on but is now trading back near the highs of 105.60 as buyers defend a potential test of the 105.00 handle while also holding the 61.8 retracement level @ 105.28 on the daily chart.





EUR/USD is continuing to look perky on a break above 1.1900 but is keeping near unchanged levels to start the day. Cable is also looking poised on a break above 1.3200, with buyers potentially eyeing the 31 December high @ 1.3284 next.





AUD/USD is also looking to stay in search of a break to fresh highs since February 2019 with buyers looking to shake off some resistance @ 0.7237-43.





Elsewhere, gold is backing off a little upon breaking back above $2,000 in trading yesterday, where there was a brief dip, with the 200-hour moving average holding up.





Treasury yields are staying a little on the retreat, keeping a similar mood since the start of the week with stocks much calmer as we see the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs.





Those are the same themes to be mindful of as we navigate through the next few sessions, with the risk mood to also play a pivotal role in determining if the dollar rout has more room to run ahead of the weekend.







Major currencies are little changed to start the new day with the yen keeping a touch weaker, but nothing that stands out all too much for the time being.