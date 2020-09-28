Trade ideas thread - European session 28 September 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The aussie, yen, and pound are posting mild gains but nothing that really stands out all too much with US futures keeping higher alongside Asian equities.





The Hang Seng is up by nearly 1% as HSBC shares jumped up by nearly 10% at one point after the lunch break, after Ping An Insurance added another 10.8 million common shares to its stake - already the largest shareholder of HSBC - to 8%.





In any case, we may be in for a more quiet start to the week with all eyes set to be on the dollar and the risk mood once more.





Brexit developments and headlines may keep things more interesting for the pound over the next few days but otherwise, the ebb and flow of things looks set to continue until we get to the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday.





The dollar gains from last week were encouraging but if buyers are to make a case for an extension, the next few days are going to be crucial in that regard.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.









The dollar was the best performer in trading last week - by quite some margin in fact - but is starting the new week a little on the softer side as the risk mood is keeping more optimistic as we look towards European morning trade.