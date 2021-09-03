Trade ideas thread - European session 3 September 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That's the name of the game today. A softer report will reaffirm the fears laid out by the ADP employment data on Wednesday, which has seen the dollar struggle since.



On the flip side, a stronger report sets the stage for the Fed taper timeline to stay the course i.e. acknowledgment/start of taper discussions this month, tapering announcement in November, then tapering to begin in December or early next year.





While that may seem like a challenging prospect for risk trades, US equities have continued to shown that it is undaunted by anything and everything. I reckon that mentality won't really change even after the jobs report later today.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Locked and loaded for another edition of US non-farm payrolls?