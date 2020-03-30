Trade ideas thread - European session 30 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





After a bit of rebalancing last week and the dollar seeing funding pressures unwind, it is all fair game once again as we start to look towards April trading.





It'll be another week where US weekly initial jobless claims will be one for the record books as investors will continue to have to digest the economic situation across the globe.





The good news is that containment efforts are shown to be working but that is something we have learnt from China as well.





However, the reopening of borders internationally is going to be tricky as all it takes is losing track of 1-2 imported cases and the situation blows up once again.





Meanwhile, expect lockdown measures to continue for another two to four weeks at the very least with our daily lives set to change even after restrictions are lifted.





The dollar and yen are holding their ground to start the day as the risk mood is a bit more mixed now, with Asian equities easing for the most part but US futures are creeping a little higher ahead of the start of European trading.