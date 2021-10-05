Trade ideas thread - European session 5 October 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





EUR/USD is back under 1.1600 and GBP/USD below 1.3600 as sellers reclaim near-term control while commodity currencies are also trailing, holding near session lows as we get towards European morning trade today.





As such, it is tough to make much of a trend to start the week but we'll see if there will be a clearer theme in the sessions ahead.





CAD/JPY remains a notable pair to watch in the FX space as yields and energy prices are still key factors affecting market sentiment since last week. The pair is contesting its 100-day moving average since last week but still hasn't gotten a breakthrough.





Meanwhile, oil is looking perky as it contests $78 upon a break to its highest levels since 2014. Expect the run to keep up as the energy crisis continues to take shape globally.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





The dollar is coming back into favour again today as the market is facing a bit of a back and forth start to the new week, with risk sentiment still a little on edge after the heavy selling in US stocks yesterday.