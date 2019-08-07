Trade ideas thread - European session 7 August 2019
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsGood day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session It's been yet another lively start to proceedings with the RBNZ announcing a larger-than-expected rate cut earlier, prompting the kiwi to slide in the aftermath.
NZD/USD is down by 2% on the day with the aussie also dragged lower as domestic bonds rally alongside mounting odds for the RBA to cut rates next month as well.
The yen remains firm amid a more cautious risk mood with equities tepid and bond yields holding a little lower.
It's still largely about navigating through risk sentiment amid ongoing US-China trade tensions so far this week and the session ahead should maintain a similar focus, but perhaps with a slightly calmer mood relative to the past two days.
What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.