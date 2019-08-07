Trade ideas thread - European session 7 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





NZD/USD is down by 2% on the day with the aussie also dragged lower as domestic bonds rally alongside mounting odds for the RBA to cut rates next month as well.





The yen remains firm amid a more cautious risk mood with equities tepid and bond yields holding a little lower.





It's still largely about navigating through risk sentiment amid ongoing US-China trade tensions so far this week and the session ahead should maintain a similar focus, but perhaps with a slightly calmer mood relative to the past two days.





What are your views on the market right now?














