Trade ideas thread - European session 9 December 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





We have more notable economic data releases still to follow before we get to the Fed, SNB and ECB monetary policy meetings. Not to forget, there's also the UK election and the 15 December tariffs deadline looming over US-China trade.





As such, there is plenty to play for surely but I'll be watching the pound for any major moves on the election result this week.





Gold and the yen will also be notable ones but it may require Trump going through with tariffs and talks to break down after that for any big movements in my view.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! I hope you all had a great weekend and that you're all set for what could be quite an action-packed week in markets. Things are more quiet to start the day but I reckon things may not stay that way for long this week.