Trade ideas thread - Friday 2 July 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB Weidman: Backs symmetric inflation goal at 2% over medium-term
-
BOE's Bailey: Ready to respond with policy tools if we see signs of persistent inflation
-
ECB's Lagarde: Nascent recovery still faces uncertainty due to spread of virus mutations
-
Bank of Japan Q2 survey of business - recap of the Tankan
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4709 (vs. yesterday at 6.4601)