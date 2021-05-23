Trade ideas thread - Monday 24 May 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all once again! Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC says it will maintain the exchange rate of the yuan at basically stable levels
-
Weekend - Swiss National Bank Chairman Jordan says the Swiss franc remains highly valued
-
Fed's Kaplan declines to put date on when should start taper talk
-
Fed Barkin: Inflation to increase this year and likely to revert back to normal in 2022.
-
Fed's Harker: Pandemic as exasperate labor shortages for skilled labor