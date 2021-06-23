Trade ideas thread - Thursday 24 June 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
More from Fed's Rosengren: Markets are not pricing assets as if they expect 3% inflation
-
Fed's Rosengren says the economic recovery is robust
-
Fed's Kaplan: See's first rate increase in 2022
-
BOC Q2 GDP forecast likely too rosy after soft retail sales data
-
Fed's Bostic: I am one of the 7 who sees rate rises in 2022