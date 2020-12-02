Trade ideas thread - Thursday 3 December 2020

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Kaplan: People have learned to go about their business with the virus
-
Beige Book: Most districts characterized economic expansion as modest or moderate
-
Fed's Williams: Economy was recovering more-strongly than expected until recently
-
Powell: We don't want balancing sheet in long run to be bigger than needed
-
Powell: Middle of next year may be light at the end of the tunnel