Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 17 March 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EURUSD rotates back between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages
-
The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
-
Dollar pares advance as the push and pull continues ahead of the Fed tomorrow
-
Gold keeps steadier to start the week but the Fed still holds the key for what comes next
-
AUD/USD nudges lower to test key near-term levels once again on firmer dollar
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
The Federal Reserve is the 'critical variable' influencing the USD
-
Fed preview: Premature celebration?
-
ECB's Kazimir: Eurozone yield gains are not dramatic for now
-
FOMC a green light to higher rates and broad USD upside - BofA
-
ECB's Elderson says inflation to go higher but central bank will look through it