Trade ideas thread - Wednesday 23 June 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
White House says Powell's testimony shows Biden's economic plan is working
-
Fed's Daly says the Fed is not even talking about rate hikes. So, the Fed is talking about rate hikes?
-
Fed's Powell: Inflationary factors will wane over time
-
Can the Fed beat the Bank of Canada to hiking rates?
-
Watch live: Powell testifies on the covid-19 response