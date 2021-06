Trading ideas

A busier day on the calendar today with German Flash PMI data the highlight for the morning. Will the print be enough to shift from the ECB from their 'holding position'? What else is on your card for the day?





The song for today is going to be from the Stone Roses and 'fools gold'.



Why is Manchester so good in producing rock bands? Most of them cantankerous, but genius. Must be in the water.