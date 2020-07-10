Tropical storm Fay set to hit New Jersey and New York

It's an early start to the hurricane season





We're already at the letter 'F' in the storm season with Tropical Storm Fay set to hit the US northeast.







From the NHC:







Fay is moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h). A northward to north- northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Fay is forecast to move near the mid-Atlantic coast today and move inland over the mid-Atlantic or the northeast United States late tonight or on Saturday.



The risks are from heavy rainfall:





Fay is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maxima of 7 inches along and near the track from the lower Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware northward into New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, and southern New England. These rains may result in flash flooding where the heaviest amounts occur.



There is no other tropical storm activity in the Atlantic but this one spun up quickly. The season generally peaks in September.

