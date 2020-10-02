Trump aide Hope Hicks test positive to COVID-19

Hicks is a close confidante of Trump

former White House communications director

now an aide to senior advisor Jared Kushner

Media reports add:

Hicks travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday

Let's hope she recovers soon.





As for President Trump, his age and obesity put him in a high-risk group. Let's hope also he does not contract the infection despite the close contact.







