Trump blames Fed for 'highest dollar in US history'

Doing great with China and other Trade Deals. The only problem we have is Jay Powell and the Fed. He's like a golfer who can't putt, has no touch. Big U.S. growth if he does the right thing, BIG CUT - but don't count on him! So far he has called it wrong, and only let us down....We are competing with many countries that have a far lower interest rate, and we should be lower than them. Yesterday, "highest Dollar in U.S.History." No inflation. Wake up Federal Reserve. Such growth potential, almost like never before!