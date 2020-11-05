Trump campaign likely to stir election controversy with Nevada event

I strongly suspect accusations of fraud

Trump's campaign is touting a 'major announcement' in Nevada in an event in just under three hours at 11:30 am ET (1630 GMT).





Nevada has been very slow to count votes but the current tally shows Biden ahead.







Update: Fox News said the Trump campaign will announced a lawsuit in the election.







It's important to note that if Biden wins Pennsylvania -- which looks increasingly likely -- then he doesn't need Arizona or Nevada.

