Trump campaign likely to stir election controversy with Nevada event
I strongly suspect accusations of fraud
Trump's campaign is touting a 'major announcement' in Nevada in an event in just under three hours at 11:30 am ET (1630 GMT).
Nevada has been very slow to count votes but the current tally shows Biden ahead.
Update: Fox News said the Trump campaign will announced a lawsuit in the election.
It's important to note that if Biden wins Pennsylvania -- which looks increasingly likely -- then he doesn't need Arizona or Nevada.