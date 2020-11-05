Trump campaign likely to stir election controversy with Nevada event

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

I strongly suspect accusations of fraud

Trump's campaign is touting a 'major announcement' in Nevada in an event in just under three hours at 11:30 am ET (1630 GMT).

I strongly suspect accusations of fraud
Nevada has been very slow to count votes but the current tally shows Biden ahead.

Update: Fox News said the Trump campaign will announced a lawsuit in the election.

It's important to note that if Biden wins Pennsylvania -- which looks increasingly likely -- then he doesn't need Arizona or Nevada.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose