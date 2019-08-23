Trump considering 25% tariffs on all Chinese goods - report

Politico report







Among the options Trump was weighing for hitting back against Beijing is increasing a 10 percent tariff to 25 percent on almost all remaining Chinese imports, said a person close to the deliberations.

Another option on the table was reversing a special waiver granted this week that gave U.S. companies three more months to conduct a limited amount of business with blacklisted Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, the person said.



That's along the lines of what has been speculated.





Politico also noted that Trump's tweets took the president's aides by surprise. They also wrote that Trump didn't expect to see China retaliate because he believes their economy is "on the brink of ruin."





The report says Navarro is steering Trump and wants the nations to completely decouple.

