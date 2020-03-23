Trump considers easing stay-at-home warnings to curb economic rout

That seems premature





There is now a second report -- from Bloomberg -- that Trump is considering changing his messaging.





A report about 50 minutes ago from the NYT suggests something similar as does Trump's latest tweets.





"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF," Mr. Trump tweeted in all capital letters shortly before midnight. "AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"



On Friday, I wrote about how policymakers were likely to switch to a Plan B and this is it.





What worries me is that the Fed is pivoting so quickly. Social distancing measures haven't even set in for most of the US. A harsh 15-day period followed by a slow restart would slow the virus and pay dividends over time. Trump highlighting an end to it already is going to mean people don't take it seriously and cases could spike higher than otherwise.





As for the market impact, I think that could backfire if/when cases explode throughout the country. This is basically a pivot towards something more like the 'herd immunity', which I also warned about.







