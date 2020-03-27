Trump: Discussed in great detail about the coronavirus with China president Xi

Trump tweets about his call with Xi

"Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!"

The thing that stands out here the most is that he isn't labeling the virus as the 'Wuhan virus' or the 'China virus' anymore. But the contrast in tone between the Chinese camp - which confirms the call and gave no details - and Trump's message is also something to note.



