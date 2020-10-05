Trump doing some election campaigning on Twitter

If you can't campaign physically, tweet it out

A series of tweets that Trump has posted in the past few minutes:





STOCK MARKET HIGHS. VOTE!

STRONGEST EVER MILITARY. VOTE!

LAW & ORDER. VOTE!

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE!

BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE!

401(K). VOTE!

BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING. VOTE!

SPACE FORCE. VOTE!

MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS. VOTE!



It is likely that he will still go on with the list above. I don't know if one can take this as a sign that he is seemingly more active, which increases the likelihood of him getting out of the hospital today or in the next few days.





But I guess with every passing hour that he stays focused on the election, the focus will quickly shift away from the uncertainty associated with Trump having the virus to the opinion polls and election betting odds in the run up to the November vote again.





But if anything else, all of this should keep markets more steady and as it is ahead of North American trading today at least.



