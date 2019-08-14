Trump: Fed acted far too quickly and now is very, very late

Trump comments on the Fed in a tweet



Here's the tweet:





"The Fed has got to do something! The Fed is the Central Bank of the United States, not the Central Bank of the World." Mark Grant @Varneyco Correct! The Federal Reserve acted far too quickly, and now is very, very late. Too bad, so much to gain on the upside!

The only reason the Fed is cutting is because of international risks. If they were only looking at the domestic economy, rates would be 25 bps higher.





Anyway, the takeaway here is that the President is going to try to make the Fed a scapegoat.

