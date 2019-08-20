Trump: Administration is looking at possible tax cuts

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Trump:

  • Must be 'proactive', we need Fed cuts
  • Fed cut should have happened a long time ago
  • Administration is looking at possible tax cuts
  • China wants to make a deal on trade, something will happen, maybe soon, maybe later
  • Not ready to make a deal with China
  • Always looking at payroll tax cut, a lot of people would like to see it cut
  • US is very far from a recession
  • It's much more appropriate to have Russia in the G7
Some confirmation on the tax cuts but Trump said it's something he's thinking about.
