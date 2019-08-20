Trump: Administration is looking at possible tax cuts
Comments from Trump:
Some confirmation on the tax cuts but Trump said it's something he's thinking about.
- Must be 'proactive', we need Fed cuts
- Fed cut should have happened a long time ago
- Administration is looking at possible tax cuts
- China wants to make a deal on trade, something will happen, maybe soon, maybe later
- Not ready to make a deal with China
- Always looking at payroll tax cut, a lot of people would like to see it cut
- US is very far from a recession
- It's much more appropriate to have Russia in the G7