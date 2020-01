Trump is speaking to CNBC





Says Dow Jones index would be up 10,000 points if it weren't for the Fed

Says would be surprised if tariffs are needed on Europe

He also says that US GDP would be near 4% if it weren't for the Fed. The criticisms aren't anything new as he has been taking aim at Powell & co. for quite some time now.





Trump just tweeted he will be delivering a more in-depth interview at 1000 GMT.