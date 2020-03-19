Trump: He supports government taking an equity stake in certain companies

Press conference continues



Pres. Trump is saying:

he supports government taking an equity stake in certain companies



government will help airline, cruise ship, and probably hotel industries

In lieu of a bailout, will bailout come in the form of QE buying of stock....HMMMMM





He adds:

low oil prices are like a tax cuts, hurts and industry



low oil prices devastating to Russia



At appropriate time he will get involved in oil market dispute Earlier today Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reiterated that the US would be replenishing strategic petroleum reserves.







There are reports being bantered about now that the US may intervene in the oil dspute by imposing sanctions on Russia.