Trump: He supports government taking an equity stake in certain companies

Press conference continues
Pres. Trump is saying:
- he supports government taking an equity stake in certain companies
- government will help airline, cruise ship, and probably hotel industries
In lieu of a bailout, will bailout come in the form of QE buying of stock....HMMMMM
He adds:
- low oil prices are like a tax cuts, hurts and industry
- low oil prices devastating to Russia
- At appropriate time he will get involved in oil market dispute
Earlier today Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reiterated that the US would be replenishing strategic petroleum reserves.
There are reports being bantered about now that the US may intervene in the oil dspute by imposing sanctions on Russia.