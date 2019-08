CNBC reports the meeting is ongoing

CNBC's Eamonn Javers says he's unsure who is in the meeting. He reported earlier that Navarro and Lighthizer were helping him write the tweets.





Surely there are people who are trying to talk him down.







It's undoubtedly the most important meeting in the world right now.







Notably, Trump is also heading to the G7 this evening. He could be trying to send a message there as well.