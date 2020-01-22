US president Trump: Negotiating a trade deal with the European Commission is tougher than China
Trump continues to comment in Davos
- We're going to make a deal I suspect, or else we'll have to do something else
- Says that companies from Europe, Asia will expand to the US
In case you missed his earlier remarks, he said that if there was no deal to be struck with the Europe, then 25% auto tariffs will be coming their way.
He also lamented about previous discussions with former European Commission president Juncker by saying that while Juncker was a "friend", he was "very tough to deal with".
I'm not convinced that dealing with von der Leyen will be any easier but we'll see.