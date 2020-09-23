Pre-election volatility may be nothing compared to after it. Trump refuses to commit to peaceful power transfer.
Trump was asked directly: "Will you commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election?"Trump's response was: "We're gonna have to see what happens."
The exchange occurred at a White House event.
Trump is, of course, full of crap, so I wonder how much store to place in this. But,a heads up, the social and financial market volatility we are seeing may very well continue after the election.