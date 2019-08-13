Trump reportedly asked Abe to get Japan to buy 'a huge amount' of farm products
Kyodo News reports
Well, if China isn't going to buy them then I guess someone else has to.
So far, there hasn't been much hiccups in the US-Japan trade deal and I don't think this will present much of an impediment either. There isn't much else to the news here besides the headlines. I'll update if there's anything relevant.
The more worrying issue for Japanese authorities is that of its own currency but with the yen having gained much ground against the dollar this month, I reckon Trump wouldn't have much of an issue with that unless Japan plans to intervene.