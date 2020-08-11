Trump says he agreed with Moderna for 100m doses of potential coronavirus vaccine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A dual Trump pump … for the stock market and his electoral chances

Moderna (MRNA) are working hard to develop a cov1 COVID-19 vaccine. Trump jumping onto the bandwagon. The government deal with Moderna is worth around USD1.5bn to the firm.





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose