Trump says he postponed talks with China, does not want to speak with China now

Trump doing his whiny toddler thing

Referring to the trade talks that were scheduled from August 15 but that were postponed.

These were meant to review progress on phase one implementation.





More from Trump. Asked if he will pull out of the trade deal with China says "We'll see"





Trump's remarks are coming at the least liquid part of the 24 hours FX cycle, 'risk' currencies are being shaken a little, USD attracting a wee bid. Small impacts only.



