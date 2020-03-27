Trump says he thinks there are certain parts of the country that can be reopened, including the farm belt
- Says Texas has large swaths not hit by this. Says people want to get back to work, it's the way "people are engineered".
- "The sooner we go back the better lift we are going to get,"
Trump in a TV interview arguing in favour of easing social distancing restrictions on the hopes of restarting the economy.
- Could open up farm belt, parts of the mid West, 'other places'
I am not on the ground in the US so I wouldn't know. But I have made the case for different restrictions in different parts of Australia.