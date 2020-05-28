Trump says he will host a news conference on China on Friday

Author: Adam Button

That can't be good news

Trump is going to campaign on being tough-on-China. That that might just be another exercise in gaslighting but this is certainly an opportunity to step up with something serious on Hong Kong. My guess is that its special status is revoked and it's tough to say if that's fully priced in (of if they market cares when it will be). The spot to watch is USD/CNH.

So far, AUD doesn't like the announcement of the announcement.

See here for global coronavirus case data
