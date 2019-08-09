Trump says he wouldn't devalue the dollar
Trump comment
The dollar ticked a bit higher on this. Comments out of the White House yesterday were a bit of a hint that he would truly consider action to devalue the dollar. So this takes that risk down but it wasn't a near-term risk. We'll see how he feels if the dollar rises 10% in the next 6 months.
- We don't have to devalue dollar, he says
- "We'll see whether or not we keep our meeting in September. If we do, that's fine. If we don't, that's fine."