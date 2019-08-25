Trump says Japan and the US have reached a trade agreement in principle
- Trump says him and Abe have reached a deal in principle
- Deal could be signed at the UN General Assembly
- Says auto tariffs on japan staying the same
This is some good news on trade.
- Abe says still some work on the wording and context of the deal
- Lighthizer says US and Japan to open up markets to $7B in goods
- Lighthizer said deal is on agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade
- Lighthizer said deal will be major benefit to beef, pork and wine