Trump says US won't proceed any further with Kodak unless allegations are cleared
Rough day for KODK shares
There was clearly some tomfoolery going on in shares of Kodak ahead of the huge US loan to the near-insolvent company. In addition, some very fishy options were granted.
US officials announced earlier today that the loans were on hold, pending an investigation. However the largest shareholder -- a company director -- sold the bulk of his holdings on the day shares approached $60.
Shares of the company are down 29.5% today but largely unmoved by the latest comments. The low for the day was open the opening ticks.