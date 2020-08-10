Trump says US won't proceed any further with Kodak unless allegations are cleared

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Rough day for KODK shares

There was clearly some tomfoolery going on in shares of Kodak ahead of the huge US loan to the near-insolvent company. In addition, some very fishy options were granted.

US officials announced earlier today that the loans were on hold, pending an investigation. However the largest shareholder -- a company director -- sold the bulk of his holdings on the day shares approached $60.
Shares of the company are down 29.5% today but largely unmoved by the latest comments. The low for the day was open the opening ticks.
