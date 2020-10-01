Trump signed an EO that should be of benefit to Australian miners of "critical minerals"
Trump signed the Executive Order on Wednesday in the US, so this is overnight news ICYMI.
Via the Australian Financial Review, link here for more, (may be gated)
- Trump to allow state-backed investments in critical minerals projects in Australia
- as part of a push to eliminate American industry's reliance on Chinese suppliers
- Critical minerals, aka rare earths - China maintains control of about 80 per cent of the rare-earth compounds and metals imported by the US last year
- the order authorises the US government to "build resilient critical mineral supply chains, including through initiatives to help allies build reliable critical mineral supply chains within their own territories"