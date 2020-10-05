Trump: Vote Democrat if you want tax increases that will shut down the economy

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

US president Trump is up and tweeting on the day

IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!
It is tough to read much into the tweet and how his health conditions is progressing but he's already put up two tweets in the past half-hour. That follows his video speech overnight and also the drive-by to wave at the crowds of people outside the hospital.

As for election sentiment, the fact that he is trying to drag down the opponent could be somewhat of an indication of how he feels about the current polling situation. Or it could just be his usual theatrics. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

