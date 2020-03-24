Trump: Work beginning on 4 hospitals in New York

Trump is up and tweeting on the day

"The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy. Just got 400 Ventilators for @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio. Work beginning on 4 hospitals in New York! Millions of different type items coming!"

Looking ahead, the market will be looking to Washington for any signs of the stimulus bill reaching a bipartisan agreement but also for further clues on Trump's stance in getting the economy back up and running again.





He has already dropped hints that they won't "let the cure be worse than the problem itself" and you have to wonder what that decision may entail for the US and world economy - as well as the social and medical aspects within the country itself.